Mike Breunling joins runners for 8th annual Turkey Trot

Runners are getting read for the 8th Annual Eastbay Turkey Trot next week.

The Thanksgiving day tradition starts at 8:30 a.m. at Eastbay in Wausau.

Registration is open through Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. The cost of the race is $30. Those who signed up before Nov. 9 only paid $25.

Participation is limited to the first 1,750 registrants, Eastbay said.

Newsline 9's Mike Breunling will be joining those runners and walkers on race day!

