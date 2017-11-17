Mike Breunling joins runners for 8th annual Turkey Trot - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mike Breunling joins runners for 8th annual Turkey Trot

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Runners are getting read for the 8th Annual Eastbay Turkey Trot next week.

The Thanksgiving day tradition starts at 8:30 a.m. at Eastbay in Wausau.

Registration is open through Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. The cost of the race is $30. Those who signed up before Nov. 9 only paid $25.

Participation is limited to the first 1,750 registrants, Eastbay said.

Newsline 9's Mike Breunling will be joining those runners and walkers on race day!

To register for the event, click HERE.

