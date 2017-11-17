Police: Suspect in Tomahawk murder said he didn't know why he did it

A 32-year-old Wausau man killed his friend of more than four years in Tomahawk Thursday evening and it's unclear why, Tomahawk Police said Friday during a news conference.

“There's no way he can explain it, that's what he said. 'I don't know why I did it,'” police said Eric Moen told them after he was arrested in Chippewa County early Friday morning.

The shooting that killed 52-year-old Charles Ramp happened in the driveway of a residence on West Mohawk Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

Moen left the scene immediately after the shooting and started heading west, according to police. They would not say where he was headed, only that he was arrested in Lake Hallie in a parking lot.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the shooting.

“I'm not going to say he thought about it for days, but he thought about it for a couple hours, prior to coming up here,” Chief Al Elvins said.

Moen lured Ramp outside and onto the driveway by telling Ramp he was having car trouble, according to prosecutors in court Friday. They said Moen left the house after shooting multiple times.

Ramp's wife and daughter were inside the home when the suspect started shooting, police said. At least one of the bullets went into the home and someone inside was hit with debris. That person was treated and is OK.

Officials said Moen ditched the gun on his way out of Lincoln County.

This is the first shooting homicide in Tomahawk in decades.

A $1 million bond has been set for the suspect.

