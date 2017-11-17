Person suffers broken bones, burns in cheese plant explosion

One person was hurt during an explosion at a cheese plant Friday morning.

It happened at Knaus Cheese, which is located on County Highway C in Lamartine.

The Lamartine Fire Chief tells our Green Bay affiliate that one person was airlifted to a hospital with burns and broken bones. That person is said to be in stable condition.

The chief says a spark caught a barrel on fire and that caused the explosion. The explosion sparked a small fire.

The chief says the fire didn't cause extensive damage.

Crews were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m.