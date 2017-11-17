Man accused of following women, ramming into their cars - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of following women, ramming into their cars

A Burlington man is in jail, accused of following women with his pickup truck and then repeatedly ramming into them on purpose.

According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Dale Olson followed a Burlington teacher to work Wednesday morning and rammed her car from behind with his truck.

The teacher said she was hit at least four times.

Shortly later, authorities said Olson followed another woman as she drove to work at a cemetery in Union Grove.

Olson is charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of disorderly conduct.

If convicted, Olson faces hefty fines and prison time.

