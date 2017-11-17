Wausau Elks Lodge collects deer hides to help veterans

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Hunters can donate deer hides to the Wausau Elks Lodge to help wheelchair-bound veterans.

The hides are turned into soft leather gloves that are fingerless and padded. They protect wheelchair users hands from developing calluses from pushing their wheels.

The hides can be dropped off at the lodge at 414 Scott St. in Wausau.

In past years, the effort has collected hundreds of hides.

Wisconsin's nine-day gun season opens Saturday morning, a hunt that traditionally kills some 200,000 deer.