Hunters can donate venison to feed the needy

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer hunt starts Saturday morning and hunters are reminded they can donate venison to feed the needy.

The state Department of Natural Resources reports 3.6 million pounds of  ground venison have been processed since the program began in 2000.

Processors accepting deer for donation can be found by clicking here.

The DNR reminds hunters there are regulations on deer killed in 19 counties where the always fatal brain illness called chronic wasting disease has been detected. Those are:

--All adult deer shot in Adams, Crawford, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Lafayette, Portage, Racine, Vernon, and Waukesha counties are required to be tested for CWD.

--All adult deer and fawns killed in Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth counties are required to be tested for CWD.

