Former Wisconsin prisons secretary penning tell-all book

A former Wisconsin prisons secretary is writing a tell-all book about how he was driven out of state government.

Former Department of Corrections Secretary Ed Wall resigned in 2016 as word was breaking that the FBI was taking over a state probe into abuse at the state's youth prison.

Wall returned to his previous position as an administrator in the state Justice Department. He was fired in April 2016 after he advocated for destruction of public records.

Wall now works for a New Hampshire cyber security firm. He said Friday that he's writing a book about how the youth prison investigation was botched, how difficult it was to serve on Walker's cabinet and politicians' selfishness.

He doesn't have a publication date. He says he's still looking for an agent.