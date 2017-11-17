Q&A: Garth Brooks on new anthology and lip synching at CMAs

NEW YORK (AP) -- Garth Brooks says he's happy to share the first of five anthologies he created with his fans while he's still alive and kicking.

The 55-year-old singer released "Garth Brooks: The Anthology Part 1 The First Five Years" on Tuesday. It includes a book written by Brooks, five albums -- including songs never heard before -- and behind-the-scenes focused on the years 1989-1994.

Brooks says the anthology has "been the request of the people that allow me to do what I do. And they want to know every nook and cranny of how this whole thing all started."

Brooks plans to release the other four anthologies in the next few years. He said he's halfway through creating part two. The first one took two years to produce.