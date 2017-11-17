Green Day releases greatest hits album spanning 30 years - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Green Day releases greatest hits album spanning 30 years

Posted:

  NEW YORK (AP) -- Green Day is putting out a massive greatest hits album, but they aren't saying "Good Riddance" anytime soon.

   The Grammy Award-winning band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released "Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band" on Friday, an album that spans some 30 years for the threesome.

   Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong says the album is "sort of like a book of short stories."

   The 22-track collection includes such hits as "When I Come Around," "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," "American Idiot," "21 Guns," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "She" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

   The album includes a brand new song called "Back in the USA." They also added a reworked version of "Ordinary World," which includes country singer Miranda Lambert.

