One-year-old Schofield girl tests positive for meth; father suspected

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) - A one-year-old girl tested positive for methamphetamine and Everest Metro Police say the father had "somehow exposed" the child to the dangerous drug, according to police reports released Friday.

The incident on Spring Street in Schofield was reported Nov. 8 and likely happened between Nov. 3-5 while the girl stayed with him under a joint custody agreement with the mother, the report said.

The mother suspected the girl was exposed to drugs because the father, 27, "has a history of using meth" and the mother had the girl tested at the Aspirus Kronenwetter Clinic, police said.

According to reports, investigators talked to the father Nov. 9 and he blamed the girl's mother for the meth exposure. The father "appeared to be under the influence of drugs as he had difficulty listening and focusing."

He was arrested in an unrelated domestic abuse incident involving battery in Marathon City earlier, the report said.

During the arrest, police learned the man, whose name was not released, wore a hidden "urine belt" in his pants in an apparent attempt to fool a drug test should he have to take one because social services was looking into conditions involving the child's care, the report said.

The day before a woman at the man's home was told she would have to submit to a urine test for the child to stay at the home, reports said. She refused, stating she was not on probation.

The police report gives no indication how the child got meth in her blood.

Everest Metro police recommended the father be charged with child neglect in the meth incident, police said.