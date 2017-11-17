UWSP administrator overturns ruling on conservative student group

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An administrator at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has overturned a student government decision to keep a conservative group off campus.

"I have determined that Turning Point USA meets the requirements to be recognized as a student organization at UW-Stevens Point," Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Al Thompson said Friday.

A week ago, the Student Government Association rejected the group's request to form a chapter on campus, saying the decision reflected what students believed and wanted.

College Republicans objected, saying all viewpoints need to be heard.

Turning Point USA is a conservative group that promotes the principles of fiscal responsibility and limited government, much like the Republican Party.

In his decision Friday, Thompson said he asked the Student Government Association to reconsider its action Thursday and none was taken.

"UW-Stevens Point is a teaching and learning institution, and this process has been a learning experience for all," Thompson said in a statement issued by the university. "As an institution that values diversity and the freedom to explore all ideas, even unpopular ones, UW-Stevens Point remains committed to a learning environment that respects multiple viewpoints and ensures discourse is civil."

College Republicans Chairwoman Amelia Heup said she was pleased with Thompson's reversal but believed the same decision should have been reached by the Student Government Association.

"This win for freedom of speech benefits both current and future students who attend this university," she said in a statement. "A student’s rights do not end when entering a public university."







