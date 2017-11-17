Feds propose $1.8 million fine in Wisconsin plant explosion - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Feds propose $1.8 million fine in Wisconsin plant explosion

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Federal labor officials say a Wisconsin milling company should pay $1.8 million in fines for failing to prevent a fatal plant explosion earlier this year.

The Didion Milling Co. plant in Cambria exploded on May 31. Five workers were killed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a news release Friday saying that an accumulation of highly combustible grain dust likely caused the explosion. OSHA officials said the explosion was preventable and proposed $1.84 million in fines.

The company has 15 days to comply with the fine, request a conference with OSHA officials or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

A Didion spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.