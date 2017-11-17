Tomahawk community comes together at venison feed

Every year for decades, hunters gather on Wisconsin Avenue in Tomahawk for the yearly venison feed.

"It was started by business owners who recognize that hunters are choosing our region and wanted to thank them and welcome them for choosing to come here for the hunt," said Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jesica Witte.

This year, tragedy struck the night before just two miles away when a person was murdered.

"It hurts, very much so," said Phil Rausch, who attended the venison feed. "It hurts, no matter what size the community is, it's gotta hurt."

Hunters come from around the state and the country to nab a deer in the Northwoods. Everyone seemed to know something about the tragic event the night before.

"I was in the bowling alley here and a few people were talking about it," said Tomahawk resident Alan Bishop.

It's the first shooting homicide the community has experienced in nearly a decade.

"It's a very safe town overall, for something like this to happen in our town is obviously very strange, it is unsettling to us because we're not use to having things like that happen in our town," said Bishop.

While the tragedy may have loomed in the back of people's minds, the community game together for another successful event.

"The amazing thing about Tomahawk is that we are a community and the community will come together, and I think events like this are just proof of what a strong community we have in Tomahawk," said Witte.

While many people at the feed didn't know the victim of the murder personally, the incident still hit close to home.