Wausau area comedy club closing its doors

By Cassandra Ambrosius
WESTON (WAOW) -

Wausau's only comedy club is closing its doors.

The Koo Coo's Nest Comedy Club said they are closed for business in a post on Facebook.

The club sited "unforeseen circumstances" for the closure.

"We are unsure of what the future holds for us, but we will let you know as soon as we do," the post read.

Customers who already purchased tickets were told they would be refunded.

