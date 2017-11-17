Lincoln Hills staff members share sexual harassment stories

At Lincoln Hills, employees used to take a walk around campus during their lunch breaks.

"We have a loop that's about a half mile," said Pandora Lobacz, a teacher at the youth prison who is on medical leave after getting attacked by an inmate last month.

Staff used that time to clear their heads. But the loop around the facility slowly morphed into an onslaught of sexual harassment.

"Our young men and women are hollering out such appalling and sexual harassment statements and words," said Lobacz. When the comments flew, staff retreated. "Female staff had to stop walking the circle," Lobacz said.

The problem extended far beyond vulgar sexual comments.

"Counselors being exposed to youth masturbating," said Lobacz. She said students were not disciplined for doing so.

"Our security director refuses to charge them because it was just 'lewd and lascivious behavior,'" she told Newsline 9. "I wonder if it would be 'lewd and lascivious behavior' if it happened to a public school teacher in a classroom. Would it just be 'lewd and lascivious behavior'? In my mind, it wouldn't be. I think that youth would have been, you know, charged."

When we previously interviewed Jon Litscher, the Secretary of the Department of Corrections, he dismissed the notion of students' sexual comments.

" My personal opinion, sometimes the degeneration of vocabulary is prevalent outside the institution as well as inside the institution," he said.

