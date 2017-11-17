Video shows moments after Ashland Co. boy was shot

Cellphone video reveals what happened moments after a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Ashland County.

It happened November 8 on the Bad River Reservation.

In the video, recorded from inside a nearby home, you can see a squad car and the boy, Jason Pero- who is blurred - on the ground after apparently getting shot.

The deputy got out of his car while Pero was on the ground. The officer's gun was still pointed at the boy.

The video ends with the deputy standing next to the car.

Authorities said the deputy shot Pero twice after the teen lunged at him with a knife.

The incident has sparked outrage in the tribal community. They've asked for a federal investigation.