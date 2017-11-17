Hunters flock to store before gun deer season

Hunters of all ages lined up bright and early outside Mills Fleet farm in Wausau to gear up for the gun deer hunt.

"We opened at 6:00 a.m. and had 603 people standing in line," said Jon Demars, the store manager.



In all kinds of weather, the parking lot was overflowing and the lines were extra long for "Orange Friday."



"I'm just here before rifle season starts picking up some last minute items before rifle season starts tomorrow," said Jason Zinkowich, a store customer.

People stocked up on hunting supplies.

"Some snacks mostly," said Zinkowich.

And the store knew what people wanted.

He said, "a lot of snacks, a lot of food goes out today."

Now that the minimum hunting age is gone, a lot of new licenses are needed.

"Your deer license is the most important thing, so we have a long line of customers receiving that but your orange clothing, hand warmers," said Demars. "We're selling a lot of firearms today, those last minute guys deciding they want a new gun."

There were giveaways of $100 gift cards, hunting items and even a gun.

"We had a few hundred people that we gave around 21 prizes out from deer stands to coolers and warmers," said Demars.