Hunger and homelessness bus tour in Wausau

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

People in Wausau boarded a bus today to see how the community is helping the hungry and homeless in honor of national hunger and homelessness week. 

The bus took volunteers on a tour to see homeless shelters and food pantries. An organizer said she knows first-hand the importance of programs like these.

"My family was homeless for four years when I was young. My parents had a bad car accident and couldn't go back to work and my dad had to learn a new profession so I grew up knowing what it is like to be without a home and without income," said Pam Anderson of the Marathon County Housing and Homelessness Coalition. 

You can still get involved through United Way or the Hunger and Homelessness Coalitions.

