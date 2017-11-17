Hunger and homelessness bus tour in Wausau

Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.

Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause it

New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'

As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode

Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the House

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politician

Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talent

Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from power

Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendar

An ex-marketing executive from Argentina is due back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the U.S. corruption case against three former South American soccer officials.

Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.

NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planet.

The air crew who used their U.S. Navy warplane to create a vulgar sky writing above the town of Okanogan, Washington, this week have been grounded, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

A Pennsylvania couple is suing the police and an insurance company because they say they were detained and handcuffed for hours after their hibiscus plants were confused for marijuana.

The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota but officials don't believe it has polluted water.

A new report issued Friday says auto companies have replaced only 57 percent of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, even though recalls have been under way for more than 15 years.

The rules that will govern California's legal marijuana economy next year have been published, giving businesses and consumers a glimpse into the future.

Scientists for the first time have tried gene editing inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person's DNA to try to cure a disease.

Tesla looks to enter the trucking business with new electric semi.

People in Wausau boarded a bus today to see how the community is helping the hungry and homeless in honor of national hunger and homelessness week.

The bus took volunteers on a tour to see homeless shelters and food pantries. An organizer said she knows first-hand the importance of programs like these.

"My family was homeless for four years when I was young. My parents had a bad car accident and couldn't go back to work and my dad had to learn a new profession so I grew up knowing what it is like to be without a home and without income," said Pam Anderson of the Marathon County Housing and Homelessness Coalition.

You can still get involved through United Way or the Hunger and Homelessness Coalitions.