Annual "Party For A Purpose" held in Wausau

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

While husbands track down deer, their better halves had a night on the town in Wausau.

Dozens of ladies went to the City Girls: Party For A Purpose Friday evening.

It's the 9th annual fundraising event held by City Grill.
    
Organizers said that over one-hundred and twenty weekend widows showed up and that the event continues to grow each year.

"Last year they raised about five grand. The year before was about three grand," said event organizer Kasey Greenheck. "It's just been growing and growing and the fact that we can just give back to the community is really important to the City Grill."

Each year the event supports a different charity.

This year proceeds went to Blessings In A Backpack, which helps feed children in need of food.

