Kimberly scores 27 unanswered points in fifth straight title win

MADISON (WAOW) -

The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night as the Kimberly Papermakers scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 Division 1 title win over Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium.

Sun Prairie took the 7-0 lead after an opening drive fumble by Papermakers quarterback Alec Rosner. The Cardinals capitalized on a Jack Zander 18-yard fade toss in the back corner of the end zone to Cooper Nelson. The Cardinals put up 260-yards of total offense in the loss.

However, it was all Kimberly from there. The Papermakers scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground. 

Kimberly running back John Nett tied it up before the half with a 25-yard touchdown run. Rosner scored the second on a 50-yard keeper and D.J. Stewart finished the game off with two touchdowns of his own. Kimberly accumulated 396-yards of total offense. 

With the win, the Papermakers earn their fifth straight championship and extend the nation's longest winning streak to 70 straight games. 

