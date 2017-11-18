Boston free speech rally draws supporters, protesters - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Boston free speech rally draws supporters, protesters

Posted:
Boston Boston
BOSTON (AP) -

A few dozen free speech advocates have rallied peacefully on Boston Common but just like last summer's event, they were outnumbered by counterprotesters.

The "Rally for the Republic" event was held Saturday by conservative groups Resist Marxism and Boston Free Speech despite being denied a permit.

Rally speakers warned that free speech was under threat and accused Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups of being terrorist organizations.

At least 100 counterprotesters showed up to the Common. Boston police say two counterprotesters were arrested.

Resist Marxism has denounced white supremacism repeatedly and publicly. But the August rally came shortly after deadly violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, and it drew thousands who said they feared white nationalists might show up anyway.

Some clashed with police, and more than 30 had been arrested.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.