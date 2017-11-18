Packers sign Kerridge to 53-man roster, activate Spriggs

The Green Bay Packers signed fullback Joe Kerridge to the active roster from the practice squad, activated tackle Jason Spriggs from injured reserve and placed fellow tackle Bryan Bulaga on IR, the team announced Saturday.

Kerridge appeared in eight regular-season games and a postseason contest for the Packers last season, playing primarily on special teams. He was released before the beginning of the 2017 regular season only to return to the practice squad at the end of October.

Spriggs played in all 16 games last season for the Packers, including two starts. The tackle was injured in the Green Bay's season-opening win over Seattle. He was placed on IR Sept. 21 as one of Green Bay's two designations to return to the active roster.