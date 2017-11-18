Wausau charity fills empty bowls

A Wausau charity is hoping to fill empty stomachs before the holiday. Volunteers showed up at the "Empty Bowls" event at Wausau West High School on Saturday.

With a $12.00 donation, people received a ceramic bowl made by local students, listened to live music and could participate in an auction for the cause.

"This is like, their biggest fundraiser of the year so we came and got bowls and soup, which was delicious, and then looked at the silent auction and everything that was for sale. It was a lot of fun," said Jennifer Fjelsted, a fundraiser.

There was a soup kitchen line that organizers said helped people understand what a lot of homeless people depend on day by day for food.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Neighbors' Place.