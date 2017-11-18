Wausau charity fills empty bowls - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau charity fills empty bowls

Posted:
By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A Wausau charity is hoping to fill empty stomachs before the holiday. Volunteers showed up at the "Empty Bowls" event at Wausau West High School on Saturday. 

With a $12.00 donation, people received a ceramic bowl made by local students, listened to live music and could participate in an auction for the cause. 

"This is like, their biggest fundraiser of the year so we came and got bowls and soup, which was delicious, and then looked at the silent auction and everything that was for sale. It was a lot of fun," said Jennifer Fjelsted, a fundraiser. 

There was a soup kitchen line that organizers said helped people understand what a lot of homeless people depend on day by day for food. 

All proceeds from the event will go to the Neighbors' Place.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.