Hunters, DNR hit the woods for Wisconsin's gun deer season

The first day of the nine-day gun deer season is finally here and hunters across the state were out early trying to snag a trophy buck.

At the ranger station in Plover, the Wisconsin Department Natural Resources was looking out for hunter safety on one of the busiest days of the year in the woods.

Deer hunters made the best of bow season.

"We do ok, I shot a couple this year and my daughter got lucky enough to shoot a buck this year bow hunting," said Raymond Applebee, a hunter out with his family.

But now it's time for Wisconsin's annual gun season.

"It's a little bit of shooting and that's all we've heard but otherwise haven't seen anything," said Applebee. "We've kind of got it surrounded, I guess, there are family members around the 80 acres here all the way around more or less."

They were checking out a hunting spot.

"That's normally a pretty good trail where the deer come out," said Applebee, gesturing toward an indentation going from the road into the woods. "It's kind of a family affair. My brother and my dad sit on the end of this."

Hoping he won't walk away empty-handed.

"We just sit on the edge of the woods," Applebee said.

The DNR is patrolling the area.

"One of our big goals during the hunting season is safety, you know you've got a lot of people out there with firearms," said Chris Bartelt, a conservation warden.

And with potentially thousands of deer bound to be tagged opening day, chronic wasting disease (CWD) is always a concern. But state officials are prepared with a CWD sample kiosk that you can put your tagged deer head into for testing.

The DNR said hunters should be excited about this season as deer numbers are on the rise across the state.