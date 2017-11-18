One injured in Forest Co. hunting accident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One injured in Forest Co. hunting accident

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
One person is injured in Forest Co. after shooting themselves while hunting, according to an official with the Department of Natural Resources. 

The hunter was shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Overall, central Wisconsin saw a safe opening day for the annual gun deer season, with 14 counties reporting no accidents.

In 2016, there were two incidents reported on opening day and five total for the entire gun deer season, according to the Department of Natural Resources website.

None were fatal. 

