UPDATE: Two boys found safe after missing for a week in Adams Co.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said two boys have been found safe after they went missing for a week.

The sheriff's office said this is the only information being released at this time.

Stay with Newsline 9 for any updates on this story.

******

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two boys that have been missing for a week.

Authorities say Kaleb M Brown, 11, and Hunter A Brown, 9, were last seen near their home on West 11th Court, north of the Village of Friendship, on November 11.

The sheriff's office said they are possibly wearing a red jackets. They are also believed to be carrying backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adam's County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304