UPDATE: Two boys found safe after missing for a week in Adams Co.

Posted:

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said two boys have been found safe after they went missing for a week. 

The sheriff's office said this is the only information being released at this time. 

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two boys that have been missing for a week. 

Authorities say Kaleb M Brown, 11, and Hunter A Brown, 9, were last seen near their home on West 11th Court, north of the Village of Friendship, on November 11. 

The sheriff's office said they are possibly wearing a red jackets. They are also believed to be carrying backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adam's County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304

