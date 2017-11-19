Mavericks stop 4-game slide with win against Bucks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mavericks stop 4-game slide with win against Bucks

DALLAS (AP) -- Wesley Matthews scored a season-high 22 points, and the Dallas Mavericks stopped a four-game slide with a 111-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Matthews also had eight assists while helping Dallas (3-14) to its first win since Nov. 7 at Washington. He went 6 for 8 from 3-point range.

J.J. Barea had 20 points for the Mavericks, and Harrison Barnes finished with 18. Yogi Ferrell had 16 points and Dwight Powell grabbed 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee had won four in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks (8-7), and Khris Middleton added 23 points.

It was Milwaukee's first loss since it acquired Eric Bledsoe in a trade with the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 7

