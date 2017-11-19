Turkey bans all LGBTI events in Ankara, citing security

Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.

Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause it

New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'

As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode

Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the House

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politician

Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talent

Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019

Tesla wants to electrify big trucks, adding to its ambitions

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from power

US calls for return to civilian government in Zimbabwe

Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendar

The FBI has taken over the investigation of the death of one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another.

It's a historic election night in New Orleans, where voters have elected the first woman mayor and the first member of the Vietnamese community to serve on the City Council.

A new report issued Friday says auto companies have replaced only 57 percent of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, even though recalls have been under way for more than 15 years.

A Nebraska regulator is set to decide whether to approve the proposed route of the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state.

Recalling an era when FBI spied on activist groups, black leaders and others say bureau's report on black 'extremists' raises old fears.

President Donald Trump's budget director says the White House is willing to remove a health-care provision currently in the Senate tax-cut bill.

One of the nation's largest domed stadiums is set for implosion at 7:30 a.m.

Roy Moore's staunchest supporters say they won't quit him in the Alabama Senate rate because he never quit them.

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners.

Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Turkish officials have banned all events by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex rights groups in the country's capital.

The ban took effect Saturday for an "indefinite" period and applies to all LGBTI film screenings, theaters, panels and exhibitions.

The Ankara governor's office announced Sunday that the ban was imposed to protect "public security." It said the events may cause animosity between different groups and endanger "health and morality" as well as the rights and freedoms of others.

The governor's office warned that some groups may be provoked by LGBTI events and take action against participants due to "certain social sensitivities."

Although homosexuality is not banned in Turkey and numerous LGBTI associations are legally registered with the state, rights activists say LGBTI individuals face discrimination and stigma.

