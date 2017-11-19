Magnitude 3.7, 2.9 quakes rattle Oklahoma town early Sunday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Magnitude 3.7, 2.9 quakes rattle Oklahoma town early Sunday

Posted:
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) -- -

The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded two earthquakes that struck near a central Oklahoma town.

Both temblors hit just east of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond early Sunday. The first quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 and struck at 2:12 a.m.

The second quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 2.9, followed soon after, hitting at 2:20 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injury or severe damage.

Thousands of quakes have struck Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Several oil and gas producers have been directed to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others, including two in the area of the recent temblors.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.