Tinsel Trail tradition continues in Stevens Point

For more than forty years Tinsel Trail has brought the Portage County community together while getting in the holiday spirit.

The annual event takes place on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Event organizers say vendors must have handmade items for sale.

Tinsel Trail, hosted by the Stevens Point Junior Women's Club is a family friendly event that benefits everyone in the community.

"They get to shop, they get to support small businesses and then their entrance fee helps to support the community too," said Jennifer Bushman, of the Stevens Point Junior Women's Club.

The event is held at the Holiday Inn & Suites on Amber Avenue from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission into the event is $3, all funds go back to support Portage County organizations.