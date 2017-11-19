Two killed in same town in separate hunting incidents

Two men were found dead in separate hunting-related accidents in the same town on Saturday, an official said.

Marquette County Coroner Dr. Thomas Wastart told our affiliate WKOW that two men were found dead while gun deer hunting in the Town of Westfield by County Road E.

The first death involved a 62-year-old Shawano County man who was found dead by his hunting party around 5:30 p.m. in his tree stand. The other death involved a 57-year-old Marquette County man who was found by his father in his ground stand.

Dr. Wastart did not say what the direct causes of death were, but confirmed they were hunting-related.