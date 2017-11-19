Local Wisconsin officials considering own mining regulations - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Local Wisconsin officials considering own mining regulations

MADISON (AP) -

Local governments are considering putting their own mining regulations in place as Gov. Scott Walker prepares to lift Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

Walker voted for the moratorium when he was in the state Assembly but is expected to sign a GOP bill that lifts the prohibition. The bill comes as Aquila Resources Inc. is considering potential mining sites in Taylor and Marathon counties.

Taylor County officials passed an extensive mining ordinance in 2013. Marathon County officials began researching a potential ordinance last week.

Republican state Sen. Jerry Petrowski, whose district includes the Marathon County site, has asked the state counties and towns associations to draft a model ordinance for local governments.
 

