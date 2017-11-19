Hundreds come together for inaugural 'Be Amazing' fall fest

The Wausau area is coming together to create triumph out of tragedy, remembering the victims from the March 22 shooting rampage.

"Our mission is to empower and inspire members of the community to move forward and make a positive impact on the community," said 'Be Amazing' founder, Cheryl Goetsch.

Goetsch, Anna Weiland's 5th grade teacher when the tragedy struck Central Wisconsin.

Weiland's father, Everest Metro Police Detective, Jason Weiland was a victim of the shooting.

"In her fathers eulogy she stated that all of the amazing people in the world will always out number the criminals," said Goetsch.

From that eulogy reading, 'Be Amazing,' a non-profit organization would start.

On Sunday, the organization hosted its inaugural Fall Festival.

"The funds that are donated to 'Be Amazing' go into a fund that we will use then to give to groups that apply to our fund to enable groups to go forward with service projects," said Goetsch.

Those in the organization said this is a chance for the community to support each other.

"We look back on the date and it's very upsetting still, but for us to come together and do something positive with everyone, I think it's great," said Hope Ukpong, 'Be Amazing' Fall Fest organizer.

The organization plans to host an event in March for the one year anniversary of the shooting.