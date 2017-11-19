Police: 9-year-old girl used to smuggle drugs into prison - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police: 9-year-old girl used to smuggle drugs into prison

NEWPORT, VT. (AP) -

Police say a 9-year-old girl was used to smuggle drugs into a Vermont prison.

Vermont State Police say one of three people who've been charged showed the girl how to slip drugs enclosed in cellophane wrap to an inmate during visitation on Sept. 10 at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The Caledonian-Record reports that Newport resident Sarah Watson pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including drug possession and delinquency of a minor. Authorities say inmate Chad Paquette was the recipient, and he pleaded guilty to drug possession.

A state police affidavit indicates Paquette swallowed a baggie that was later recovered. It contained strips of an opioid, Buprenorphine.

Officials say inmate Jason Watson orchestrated the deal. He has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy.
 

