Top 5 Plays of the 2017 high school fall sports season: Nov. 19, 2017

No. 5 - Mazie Nagel gets a kill at state. She led Stratford to a 44-2 record this season.

No. 4 - Hunter Luepke breaks tackles which leads to a touchdown run. He led Spencer/Columbus Catholic to a Level 2 appearance.

No. 3 - Rylie Vaughn hammers home a kill in the sectional final. She led Newman Catholic to state yet again. She'll continue her playing career at UW-Milwaukee next fall.

No. 2 - Bryce Huettner of Iola-Scandinavia scores a touchdown. He rushed for over 2,600 yards this year and led the TBirds to a state runner-up finish.

No. 1 - Arguably the best quarterback in the state, Marcus Glodowski rushed for over 2,000 yards this year. He set a state record for the most rushing yards in a D5 state championship game. The Falcons won their third straight gold ball.