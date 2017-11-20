Badgers men's soccer shocks Notre Dame in overtime, advances to NCAA Sweet 16

The reigning Big Ten champion Wisconsin Badgers men's soccer team won an overtime thriller Sunday night, 1-0, knocking off nationally ranked No. 12 Notre Dame on the road.

With the win, the Badgers advance to the Sweet 16 for just the third time ever.

After a scoreless regulation, senior Mike Catalano perfectly placed a header off of a corner kick into the net just five minutes into the extra session.

Mike Catalano heads in the golden goal as @BadgerMSoccer drops No. 12 Notre Dame to advance to the #NCAASoccer Men's Third Round! pic.twitter.com/ohsh1RJOKR — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 20, 2017

The Badgers hit the road again this upcoming weekend for the Sweet 16. They'll travel to Ohio on Saturday to face No. 5 Akron. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Should Wisconsin win, it would then face the winner of either Colgate or No. 4 Louisville in the Elite Eight.

