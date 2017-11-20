Badgers men's soccer shocks Notre Dame in overtime, advances to NCAA Sweet 16

The reigning Big Ten champion Wisconsin Badgers men's soccer team won an overtime thriller Sunday night, 1-0, knocking off nationally ranked No. 12 Notre Dame on the road.
With the win, the Badgers advance to the Sweet 16 for just the third time ever.
After a scoreless regulation, senior Mike Catalano perfectly placed a header off of a corner kick into the net just five minutes into the extra session.
The Badgers hit the road again this upcoming weekend for the Sweet 16. They'll travel to Ohio on Saturday to face No. 5 Akron. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Should Wisconsin win, it would then face the winner of either Colgate or No. 4 Louisville in the Elite Eight.