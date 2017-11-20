Former SPASH star, Cole Caufield, pledges commitment to play ice - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former SPASH star, Cole Caufield, pledges commitment to play ice hockey for Badgers

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

On Sunday, Cole Caufield became the latest rising ice hockey star to commit to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. 

The former SPASH star is currently playing for the under-17 United States national team. He leads the team in goals scored with 23 and is second on the team in points with 31.

The 16 year old is eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.