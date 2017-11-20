Former SPASH star, Cole Caufield, pledges commitment to play ice hockey for Badgers

On Sunday, Cole Caufield became the latest rising ice hockey star to commit to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.More >>
Here are the best plays from an exciting high school fall sports season.More >>
The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night as the Kimberly Papermakers scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 Division 1 title win over Sun Prairie at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
Senior quarterback Marcus Glodowski accounted for all four of Amherst's touchdowns and also intercepted a pass late in the game to lead his team to a third-straight WIAA Division 5 state championship. The Falcons beat Lake Country Lutheran 28-21.More >>
Tourtilloutt coached Wausau East for four seasons, posting a 4-33 record over that time.More >>
Iola-Scandinavia's dream of a WIAA state football championship came to an end Thursday as the Thunderbirds lost to perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) 35-12.More >>
For the fifth time in the last six years, Amherst is heading back to Madison as the Falcons seek a three-peat of the Division 5 state title.More >>
Enne Burton is officially a Division I athlete. Monday afternoon at Wausau East High School, the senior track star signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at UW-Milwaukee.More >>
Amherst football is heading back to the state championship game for the fourth straight season and fifth time in the last six years, while conference rival Iola-Scandinavia qualified for state for the first time in a decade.More >>
For the second straight year, the Abbotsford Falcons are soaring through the playoffs and have found themselves in Level 4, just one win shy of an appearance in the state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.More >>
