WH: Trump not stumping for Moore due to discomfort with bid

By HOPE YEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump isn't campaigning for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore because of "discomfort" with the sexual misconduct allegations made by several women.

But he isn't calling on the controversial judge to drop out of the race because aides say he thinks the state's voters should decide. Ultimately, aides say Trump doesn't know who to believe following decades-old allegations made one month before the Dec. 12 election.

White House legislative director Marc Short, said: "Obviously if he did not believe that the women's accusations were credible, he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore." Still, Short added the "38-year-old allegations" were virtually unprovable.

