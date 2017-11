One of the nation's largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble in downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Monday morning.

The dome was the former home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

In the final game played in the Dome, the Falcons dominated the Packers 44–21 in the 2016 NFC Championship on Jan. 22, 2017.

It's being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.