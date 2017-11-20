Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn dies in Texas crash, officials say

IRVING, Texas (AP) -
Former wide receiver Terry Glenn has died at age 43, according to news reports.
Fire officials in Irving near Dallas say he died early Monday after a car crash, The Dallas Morning News' SportsDay and KRLD-FM report.
Former teammate Damien Woody on Twitter also expressed his condolences.
Glenn played for the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.
The Ohio State University player was a first-round pick in 1996 by the Patriots and also caught Tom Brady's first touchdown pass in the NFL.