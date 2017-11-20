Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn dies in Texas crash, officials say

Former wide receiver Terry Glenn has died at age 43, according to news reports.

Fire officials in Irving near Dallas say he died early Monday after a car crash, The Dallas Morning News' SportsDay and KRLD-FM report.

Former teammate Damien Woody on Twitter also expressed his condolences.

Glenn played for the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Ohio State University player was a first-round pick in 1996 by the Patriots and also caught Tom Brady's first touchdown pass in the NFL.