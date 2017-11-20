Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn dies in Texas crash, offici - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn dies in Texas crash, officials say

IRVING, Texas (AP) -

Former wide receiver Terry Glenn has died at age 43, according to news reports.

Fire officials in Irving near Dallas say he died early Monday after a car crash, The Dallas Morning News' SportsDay and KRLD-FM report.

Former teammate Damien Woody on Twitter also expressed his condolences.

Glenn played for the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Ohio State University player was a first-round pick in 1996 by the Patriots and also caught Tom Brady's first touchdown pass in the NFL.

