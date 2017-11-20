'F--- TRUMP' truck owner adds sticker with message for sheriff - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (WISN) -

The Texas woman responsible for the "F--Trump" bumper sticker added a new decal on her white truck -- this time referencing Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, according to her Facebook post.

"F--- Troy Nehls and f--- you for voting for him," reads the sticker, which is placed to the right of the initial sticker about Trump and his voters.

She shared a photo of the new decals on her truck on Facebook Sunday.

Karen Fonseca was arrested Thursday, Nov. 16 for a previous outstanding warrant, according to Fort Bend County jail records.

The arrest came after Nehls created a social media firestorm with a Facebook post threatening to bring disorderly conduct charges against Fonseca due to the profane anti-Trump message. She was released on bond.

Fonseca has said the truck belongs to her husband but that she often drives it. They had the sticker made and added it to the window after the billionaire real estate magnate and reality TV star was sworn into office.

