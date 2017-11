One person was arrested in Outagamie County on Sunday for possessing a firearm as a felon.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department says they were called to a trespassing complaint near Shiocton Sunday afternoon.

During the investigation police found that 34-year-old Travis Schroeder of Bear Creek had shot a 10-point buck; but since he was convicted of a burglary in 2008, he is not allowed to have a firearm.

Schroeder is now in Outagamie County Jail on recommended charges of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The DNR took his rifle and the deer he shot.