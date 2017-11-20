Central Wisconsin beard product company distributes worldwide

Thanks to No-Shave November and other movements like it, fellas are sporting facial hair this month. The initiative sparked a central Wisconsin man to make beard products. Now those products are sold worldwide.

"Two years ago, No-Shave November, I decided not to shave," said Roger Zerbe, co-founder of Northwoods Beard Company. Two months later, now with a beard he liked, he had trouble finding beard care products locally. "We drove all over Wausau, couldn't find any at all," Zerbe said.

Dana Buehler, the company's co-founder, did hours of research to come up with recipes for beard balms, oils, and washes.

"I shared with friends, they said you should be selling it," Zerbe said.

In March 2016 the pair launched Northwoods Beard Company. It now distributes its products to 15 retailers in three states, in addition to selling in seven countries.

No-Shave November is a movement to raise money for cancer charities.