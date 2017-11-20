Packers RB Aaron Jones faces marijuana-related charge

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was arrested in early October and faces marijuana-related charges after a traffic stop in Brown County, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Jones, 22, was pulled over on October 1 after driving 79 miles-per-hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. According to the Journal Sentinel report, he has pleaded not guilty to counts of speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system.

Jones told the arresting officer he had smoked marijuana hours before being pulled over. His vehicle was pulled over at 11:37 a.m.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy commented briefly on the news this morning saying that Jones "made a mistake." The NFL typically does not hand out suspensions for such incidents until after the court case is resolved.

"I spoke to Aaron after the incident," McCarthy said. "It's been awhile. I don't recall the date. He made a mistake, and I know it's a pending legal situation. But yes I am aware of it."

Packers WR Geronimo Allison served a one-game suspension earlier this season for a similar offense in 2016. Allison was charged with possession of marijuana, while Jones faces further charges.

Jones has had previous incidents and run-ins with the law. In February of 2016 he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the El Pa so Times. Jones blew a 0.15. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

The rookie standout has 370 yards in 70 carries. He's been named the NFL's rookie of the week twice this season.

