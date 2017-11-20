UPDATE: Suspect charged in murder of Tomahawk man

A 32-year-old Wausau man thought about murdering his friend of four years on his lunch break the day of a deadly shooting in Tomahawk, according to online court records filed Monday.

Prosecutors said Eric Moen, who is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, killed 52-year-old Charles Ramp at Ramp's home on West Mohawk Drive Thursday evening. Police said Moen left the scene immediately after the shooting and was later arrested in Lake Hallie.

Police said Moen lured Ramp outside and onto the driveway by telling Ramp he was having car trouble. When Ramp went outside to help, Moen grabbed his shotgun from the car and fired five times at Ramp, killing him, according to court records.

Those records did not reveal a motive behind the shooting.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Moen is being held on a $1 million bond.

