Packers Davis, Hawkins rejoin Pack Attack

Packers Trevor Davis and Josh Hawkins will joining Pack Attack again Monday.

This is Trevor's third of four shows with Sports Director Brandon Kinnard this season. He continues as the Packers primary punt and kick returner.

Trevor's PR average of 9.3 yards per return ranks 11th in the NFL. He also has two catches as a receiver since he last joined us as the Packers continue to work him into their new offense.

Hawkins is back again after last week's show.

With Kevin King injured for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Hawkins was set to start at cornerback for the Packers.

We hope you can join us to enjoy the show with Josh and Trevor this week!

We are set to tape it Monday at 6:30 at Dale's Weston Lanes, and then it will air Tuesday at 6:30 on Newsline 9.