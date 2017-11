(WAOW)-- A new reality show report by CableTV.com said Wisconsinites love The Bachelor.

The site analyzed Google search results in each state and it turns out Wisconsin's favorite reality show for the year is The Bachelor on ABC.

Wisconsin is the only state with that result.

According to the report, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado and Massachusetts were also apart of "Bachelor Nation" with the spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise, as their favorite show.

This is the second year CableTV.com has done the reality TV report.

To see the full list, click here.