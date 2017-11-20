UW administrators discuss combining of schools

UW Colleges leaders met for the first time to discuss the merger of UW Stevens Point, UW Marathon County and UW Marshfield Wood County.

The Chancellor for all UW colleges as well as the UWSP Chancellor were two of several leaders at the meeting.

"It means new opportunities, certainly some challenges for sure but it means an opportunity to get to know each other in a better way," said UWSP Chancellor, Bernie Patterson. "It means being able to think about things differently than we've done in the past, it means searching out new ways to serve our students to get more students into the higher education pipeline, to help students succeed at a higher rate."

The group of administrators and faculty started at the Wausau campus before they toured the Marshfield campus Monday afternoon.

"This restructuring should not effect students at all especially in the near term," said UW Colleges Chancellor, Cathy Sandeen. "They'll just continue on their programs as they always have, everything will be the same, down the line, one or two years from now they may have additional opportunities for earning bachelor's degrees right here in Wausau which is great."

The merging of the three schools will not impact the athletic programs at the universities.

The change will go into effect starting July 1.