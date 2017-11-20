Aniwa couple charged with "intentional dognapping"

WAUSAU (WAOW) - An Aniwa couple kept nearly 30 pets - some of them stolen from a nearby rural neighbor - in abusive and unsanitary conditions and treated them cruelly, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Randy Diels Jr., 37, and Kimberly Lawrence, 43, are each charged with 20 mostly misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment, including four counts of "intentional dognapping." A lone felony count alleges mistreatment of a three-week old puppy so severe that it was euthanized because of its "deteriorated condition."

The couple was arrested Friday - three days after deputies, responding to a complaint of animal abuse, discovered 23 dogs (which included two litters of puppies), three cats and a pot-bellied pig living in unsafe conditions at their home, according to a 22-page criminal complaint. Three other people - ages 83, 22 and 21 - also lived at the home.

The couple appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday. A judge set a $5,000 signature bond for each.

According to the complaint, the animals were kept in wire kennels throughout the home with blankets soaked with urine or covered in feces.

"Several of the animals were kept in cages so small they they were not able to stand up right or maneuver adequately," the complaint said.

There was inadequate food and several of the pets did not have access to water or the water they had access too was "not potable," the complaint said.

Lawrence, who described herself to deputies as a dog trainer, said four golden retrievers in the home were found by Diels running loose on a road two months earlier, the complaint said.

The dogs were traced to a woman who lives nearby who said they "went missing three months ago."

Two of the missing golden retrievers were pregnant, meaning the woman likely was missing 15 dogs, the complaint said.

Deputies also found several dogs at that woman's property and determined there was "room for improvement" in their care and she was cooperating, the complaint said.



