Every year about one billion unpeeled, unopened and unwanted food items are thrown away in schools across the country, according to Food Rescue.

Now, one area school has come up with a way to cut down on waste and keep bellies full.

In this months Making the Grade with Rebecca, we meet Wausau educators who have worked to get a food donation program running at John Muir Middle School.

It's called the Donation Location. It lets students donate their unwanted food to other kids in the school.

Learn more about the movement Tuesday Nov. 21 on Newsline 9 at 10.